Dylan Tait heads to Kilmarnock on loan as Hibs make development call
Dylan Tait has joined Kilmarnock on loan until the end of the season, with Hibs keen for the midfielder to get regular first-team football to “maximise his development”.
The 20-year-old signed from Raith Rovers during the summer but stayed at Stark’s Park on loan for the first half of the season, contributing two goals and four assists in 29 games.
It was initially thought he would return to Hibs in January to fight for a first-team spot but Tait will now join Easter Road colleague Dan Mackay in Ayrshire for the remainder of the campaign.
Hibs want Tait to get regular minutes in a team challenging for promotion. Killie are currently second in the Championship, four points behind leaders Arbroath with a game in hand.
A Hibs statement read: “We wish Dylan the best of luck during his time with Kilmarnock and look forward to him returning so he can have a full pre-season with the first-team squad ready to take on the 2022/23 season.”