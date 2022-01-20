Dylan Tait is heading out on loan again

The 20-year-old signed from Raith Rovers during the summer but stayed at Stark’s Park on loan for the first half of the season, contributing two goals and four assists in 29 games.

It was initially thought he would return to Hibs in January to fight for a first-team spot but Tait will now join Easter Road colleague Dan Mackay in Ayrshire for the remainder of the campaign.

Hibs want Tait to get regular minutes in a team challenging for promotion. Killie are currently second in the Championship, four points behind leaders Arbroath with a game in hand.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hibs statement read: “We wish Dylan the best of luck during his time with Kilmarnock and look forward to him returning so he can have a full pre-season with the first-team squad ready to take on the 2022/23 season.”

Message from the editor