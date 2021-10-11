Dylan Tait in action for Raith Rovers in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final clash with Celtic at Celtic Park

The 19-year-old midfielder signed for Hibs on transfer deadline day but returned to Stark's Park on loan until just after new year, with Rovers boss John McGlynn later revealing that no deal would have been completed without the Fifers sealing Tait’s return on a temporary basis.

Hibs are keen for Tait to push for a place in the starting XI and from this week he will split his training regime between East Mains and Kirkcaldy.

“I spoke to [Jack Ross] and he just wants me to go in and do my thing, work hard and impress them,” Tait told The Courier.

“Then, when I go there in January, I can fight to get in the Hibs team.

“As of this week, I’m going in Monday and Tuesday with Hibs and then training with Raith on Thursday and Friday.”

Tait, who scored in Raith’s 3-1 victory against East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy at the weekend, is looking forward to stepping up his performances for the Championship side as he trains with internationalists including Martin Boyle and Kevin Nisbet.

“From Monday onwards I will feel more like an actual Hibs player, because I’ve not really been there much,” he added.

“Training with Premiership players at Hibs who maybe play faster and are more physical; that should really help me with Raith.

“I’m really looking forward to getting in there, although Raith are still my main focus."

