Eamonn Brophy delighted St Mirren kept Jamie McGrath as he makes Hibs claim

Eamonn Brophy believes St Mirren can come to Easter Road and beat Hibs

The Capital club were working on a deal to bring McGrath to Edinburgh with Scott Allan and Drey Wright heading to Paisley but ran out of time before the window closed.

Brophy, who is set to start for Jim Goodwin's side against the club he represented as a youth, believes hanging onto the 24-year-old is great news for St Mirren.

“I didn’t hear about McGrath’s move until really late in the day. I’m glad he’s stayed here, at least for another few months,” Brophy told Renfrewshire Live.

"It’s important to keep hold of your best players and he’s certainly one of ours. He got 17 goals last season and it would be hard to replace that, especially from midfield.

“All the boys are delighted he’s still here. I’m sure he wants to push on and get the most out of his career, which is fair enough, but from a selfish point of view it was great for the club to keep him.”

Brophy has struck up a partnership with former Aberdeen and Motherwell striker Curtis Main and is hopeful that the duo can deliver on Saturday.

“The last few games we’ve not scored, but our first few games I thought were very, very promising,” Brophy said.

“We linked up very well, especially against Dundee. It’s been tough games since, but I enjoy playing with him and hopefully the goals will come between me and him soon enough.”

St Mirren haven't won at Easter Road since a Challenge Cup victory in October 2016 and Brophy is desperate to change that.

“One hundred per cent we’ll be going to Easter Road to try and win it,” he declared. “It’ll be a tough game as it always is, but every game in this league is tough, especially this season.

“This is the strongest the league has been since I’ve been in it, to be honest, but any team that plays us knows they’ll not have an easy game either.

“We’re more than capable of going to Edinburgh and picking up three points.”

