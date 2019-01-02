Eddie Howe: Hibs loan spell ‘excellent’ for Emerson Hyndman and Bournemouth

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe believes Emerson Hyndman will have benefited from his time with Hibs.

The 22-year-old played 17 times for the Capital club but returned to the Cherries at the end of his six month loan deal to bolster the club’s midfield following knee injuries to Lewis Cook and Dan Gosling.

The American internationalist could be included in Bournemouth’s squad for tonight’s English Premier League game at home to Watford, just four days after he played for Hibs in the Edinburgh derby.

Howe said: “Emerson has done well in Scotland. We are really pleased with the progress he has made. From the perspective of dealing with the media, big crowds and high expectations, Scottish football is excellent.

“The football is high-tempo. It’s very similar to football in this country where it is blood and thunder and the games matter so much. The supporters are really passionate at every club. It has been beneficial for him.”