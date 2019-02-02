Eddie May: Deadline deals will ‘boost options for next Hibs boss’

Eddie May believes Hibs’ three signings on transfer deadline day will help re-energise the club’s season and a push towards a top-six finish.

Marc McNulty, defender Darnell Johnson and midfielder Gael Bigirimana were all signed until the end of the season just hours before the window shut, joining new signings Ryan Gauld and Stephane Omeonga who had arrived earlier in the month,

The recruitment process continued despite head coach Neil Lennon and his assistant Garry Parker being suspended and then leaving the club and May believes the next Hibs boss will have a squad of players which will allow him to play whatever style of football he wishes.

May was glad the fall-out between Lennon and the club hadn’t dragged on, revealing he hopes to be relieved of being in temporary charge of first-team affairs “sooner rather than later”, allowing him to return to his role as head of academy coaching at East Mains.

He said: “I’m glad to see things have been resolved in terms of Neil, Garry and the club and they can all move on in different directions. The club will hopefully be successful and hopefully Neil and Garry will go on and be successful somewhere else.

“It was important it didn’t drag on. The club will now look to bring in a new manager. Until someone tells us we have to step aside, we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing.”

Lennon had been due to meet chief executive Leeann Dempster to discuss transfer matters last Friday afternoon only to be suspended, along with Parker, following a heated team meeting.

However, Lennon’s departure didn’t interfere with moves to bring in McNulty from Reading, Leicester’s Johnson and Bigirimana from Motherwell, signings which May feels will help galvanise the team currently lying seventh in the Ladbrokes Premiership in what has been a bitterly disappointing first half of the season.

May oversaw what was only a third league win in 15 outings as Hibs came from behind to beat basement outfit St Mirren last Sunday but admitted that victories over the likes of St Johnstone, Hearts and Livingston in the weeks to come will be needed if they are to edge into the top half of the table.

“The dynamics will be slightly different over the second half of the season, especially when the new manager comes in,” he said. “But he will have options in terms of style of play and who he wants to select.

“Marc is a million pound player down the road, he is hungry and he wants to go and play football which he wasn’t doing at Reading as much as he would like. I know we have been trying to chase him for a long time so we are delighted he has come in for the six months.

“He’ll go straight into the forward area and we have Ryan Gauld and Stevie Mallan who can push in there as well as Thomas Agyepong and Daryl Horgan.

“We needed cover for a centre back after Ryan [Porteous] had his op and Efe [Ambrose] left the building. So we’re happy to have got Darnell in, he’ll play a major part. Gael has come from Motherwell where he maybe didn’t fit in with their style of play.

“But any time he played against Hibs, he did very, very well. We try and play a high energy style and he fits in perfectly with that.”

Hibs did make a push to persuade Celtic to allow Scott Allan, who has signed a pre-contract deal to join Hibs in the summer, to move to Edinburgh immediately but were rebuffed.

May said: “He is a Celtic player and if they didn’t want him to go, they didn’t want him to go. He comes in July and we are more than delighted with that.”