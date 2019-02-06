Eddie May ‘unsure’ how long he’ll be in interim charge of Hibs

Eddie May remains uncertain over how long he will remain in temporary charge of Hibs after he was forced to postpone surgery this week to continue in the role.

May watched Hibs lose 2-0 at Celtic on a day in which he chose to reveal he had been scheduled to undergo a vasectomy.

The operation may have to wait a little longer as May could remain in the technical area for Saturday’s Scottish Cup-tie at home to Raith Rovers.

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster and director of football operations George Craig have been in England interviewing potential replacements for Neil Lennon as head coach.

Former Portsmouth and Blackburn manager Michael Appleton has emerged as a candidate, along with ex-Barnsley and Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom.

“I don’t know if I’ll be in charge at the weekend yet,” said May.

“The people from the club who have been down south talking to people came back today, so I should find out in the morning what the situation is.

“If me and Grant Murray are in charge at the weekend, we will prepare the team as best we can to try and win a game of football.”

