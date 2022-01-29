Edinburgh derby: Facing Hearts is 'biggest game in the world’ for Hibs defender Josh Doig

Hibs' Josh Doig describes the Edinburgh derby with Hearts as the 'biggest game in world to me'. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Looking ahead to Tuesday night’s Capital clash under the Easter Road lights, Doig knows how much it means. He is a local lad and has grown up with it.

The left wing-back admits: “I’m nervous before any game, I’ve been like that since I was a young boy, but it’s good to be nervous before a game. You can use that energy.

“The fans will be more rowdy but it’s just football, isn’t it? For me, it’s the same as playing down the park.”

Last season Hibs were top dogs in the Capital, but things have changed and there is more than bragging rights at stake. If Hibs are to retain any realistic prospect of overhauling Hearts to finish third again, they need to beat Robbie Neilson’s men on Tuesday.

It was 0-0 when the teams met at Tynecastle in September and Easter Road will be packed for this eagerly-awaited midweek encounter.

“They don’t get any less exciting,” Doig added. “It’s massive for Hibs and the whole team is buzzing. We just want to get to Tuesday and play. There’s a great energy about the group just now.”

Doig relishes opportunities to play in front of full houses, but admits he found it easier to make his breakthrough into the first-team when spectators were not permitted. Especially when he was being linked with big money moves down south.

He explained: “Playing in front of fans is 100 times better but it was probably easier to come into my first season without the fans being there.

“Everything is part of a learning curve.

“There was all the speculation and I tried to stay away from it… but we were led to believe that I was going, then the next thing it wasn't happening and my head was absolutely scrambled.”

Under Shaun Maloney, Doig has been given more of an attacking role on the left flank, which suits his game.

“I’ve absolutely loved it so far,” he added. “The way the gaffer wants to play is exciting and for me and Cadds [right wing-back Chris Cadden], we are definitely getting forward more. I have always been a fullback or even centre half but now I have added to my game.