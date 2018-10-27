Efe Ambrose tips Ryan Porteous to force himself into Scotland set-up

Efe Ambrose has tipped his Hibs defensive sidekick Ryan Porteous to force his way into the full Scotland set-up.

It was confirmed this week that the highly-regarded 19-year-old had capped a strong start to the campaign by extending his contract at Easter Road until 2023.

Ambrose has played alongside Porteous during the vast majority of his 21 appearances for Hibs, and believes it is only a matter of time before the Scotland Under-21 centre-back steps up to earn full international recognition.

“I think he has really improved a lot,” Ambrose told the Evening News. “He is going to be the future, not just for Hibs but also for Scotland. He’s a brave boy, strong and massive in the air. He’s a threat to the opposition and also strong defensively. He’s playing with a lot of experienced players at Hibs and he’s learning very well. In a couple of years he’s going to be a big player for the Scotland national team.”

Ambrose insists he feels secure when partnered in defence by Porteous, even though his young colleague is still in the fledgling stage of his career. “Everyone that plays for Hibs is trusted by the gaffer,” said Ambrose. “I’ve played with Ryan quite a few times and we have kept clean sheets and done well together. He’s brave and good on the ball, and his tackling is excellent. He’s got everything you need in a centre-half. He’s a great guy to play with because he always works hard.”