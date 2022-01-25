Elias Melkersen gets Hibs green light as Norwegian striker's work permit is sorted

Elias Melkersen finally has his work permit

The 19-year-old had been left in limbo as he waited for the green light to play following his move from Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt earlier this month but featured against a Raith Rovers XI yesterday after all the paperwork was completed.

Hibs confirmed last week that Melkersen’s application was being fast-tracked and Easter Road boss Shaun Maloney gave an update on the Norway Under-20 internationalist’s chances of featuring this week in his broadcast press conference ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to face Motherwell at Fir Park on Scottish Premiership duty.

He said: “Elias played in the practice match on Monday. We'll build him up because he's a player we have to develop and we have to let him adapt to the league, so hopefully in the next few weeks he'll become available for the first-team squad."

