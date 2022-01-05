Elias Melkersen promises goals as Hibs new boy vows to 'bleed for the team'

Elias Melkersen is eager to get started with Hibs

The young forward celebrated his 19th birthday, passed his driving test, and signed a long-term deal with the Easter Road side in the space of a few days, having taken the decision to leave Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt despite not making a single league appearance for the Eliteserien outfit.

Melkersen, who enjoyed a breakout season last year as he hit 19 goals in 29 games for second-tier Ranheim, told HibsTV that he was excited to experience a new club and a new country.

“The first contact from Hibs was some months ago; they were really positive and really wanted me. I had a nice chat with them and that helped convince me to sign,” he said.

"I know Hibs won the cup in 2016, which was huge, and I know it’s a top, top club in Scotland, which formed part of my decision.”

The teenage striker is also very taken with the Capital, adding: “I really love Edinburgh; I’ve never seen such a beautiful city before – and the castle was amazing.

"I’ve been to Easter Road too and I was so happy to step onto the pitch.”

Melkersen is the first signing of the Shaun Maloney era and the 38-year-old played a key role in convincing him that he would flourish at Hibs – including an important phone call on Christmas Eve.

"We had a really good chat and he talked about how he wanted to play, how he likes my attributes,” Melkersen continued.

"He wants to play a high-pressing game and that’s what I like. I’m a goalscorer, I like to run a lot, and I’ll bring energy to the team.”

The new arrival isn’t short of confidence, and has vowed to make a big impression in green and white.

"You can expect goals, and a hard-working striker who will bleed for the team. I want to score goals in every game to help the team.