Elias Melkersen work permit wait goes on with forward set to miss more Hibs games

Elias Melkersen is still waiting for a work permit

The 19-year-old was in the stands at Celtic Park to watch his new team-mates return to Scottish Premiership action on Monday night but the Norwegian may have to wait until January 29 to get a taste of the action for himself.

The Evening News understands that there is a slim chance Melkersen will get the all clear before Hibs travel to Motherwell on Wednesday January 26 but it is far more likely that the former Bodø/Glimt forward won’t be in contention until closer to the end of the month.

Many players joining teams in Scotland from overseas rely on the UK Government’s Exemptions Panel to grant them a Governing Body Endorsement, or GBE, if they do not meet the criteria for a work permit. Decisions to award a GBE are scored on a points-based system which considers the player’s international profile in terms of appearances for their country; the quality of the selling club, and the number of club appearances the player has accrued.

Scottish clubs have often benefited from the Exemptions Panel to secure work permits for overseas players and the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) made a strong case to the UK Government to maintain the panel in the aftermath of Brexit.

Melkersen will be sidelined for Thursday night’s Scottish Cup fourth-round meeting with Cove Rangers but Ewan Henderson, who was ineligible to face his parent club earlier this week, will be free for selection against the Aberdeenshire outfit.

