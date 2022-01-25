The 19-year-old featured in a bounce game at the Hibernian Training Centre on Monday but Maloney has stressed that the Norwegian forward will be eased gently into Scottish football and appears unlikely to be included for the visit of Livingston on Saturday.

“It’s possible he might be involved [against Motherwell], yeah. He’s been able to train. He wasn’t available for the Cove match obviously but his work permit has come through now,” Maloney said ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Fir Park.

“I don’t think he’ll be available for this weekend but he did play in the bounce match.

Elias Melkersen has endured a long wait to get his work permit

“It’s going to be a really slow process with Elias. We’re looking to develop him more over a period of time.

“It’s not a short-term one. We’ll build him up with B-team games and then eventually he will become available for the first time.

“He’s been very good the last couple of weeks, he played in the practice match, and we’re really happy with him.”

Meanwhile, Hibs have no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to North Lanarkshire and Maloney is eager to stalk the touchline in what he believes is another big game.

Shaun Maloney is eager for Hibs to continue their good start at Motherwell on Wednesday

“No more injuries. We’ll make a late call on the day of the match, leave it to the last moment with the squad, as we always do.

“We understand it’s a big game. Motherwell have obviously done very well and there’s a reason why they’re on form.

“Itt does feel like a big game – but then every one has.

“We had this exact same feeling when we played Aberdeen. Aberdeen were ahead of us; when we played Dundee United, they were ahead of us.

“This feels very similar to those games. If we can perform against Motherwell like we did in large parts of those two games then hopefully it will be a positive result for us.

“I’m really looking forward to it. Motherwell are a really good attacking team, they’ll attack you really quickly and they’re very good on the counter-attack and at set-plays.

“So, it’ll be a challenge but we’re looking forward to it.”

