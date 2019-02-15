Ex-Hibs and Celtic defender Efe Ambrose completes move to Derby County

Have your say

Former Hibs defender Efe Ambrose has completed his move to Derby County, the club have announced.

Former Hibs and Celtic defender Efe Ambrose. Picture: SNS

The Nigerian centre-back has agreed terms of a short-term contract to sign for Frank Lampard’s side until the end of the campaign..

Ambrose left Easter Road at the beginning of the January transfer window after triggering a clause which allowed him to terminate his contract early.

The 30-year-old spent close to two years at Hibs after initially joining on loan from Celtic in February of the 2016/17 Championship-winning campaign.

He starred in defence last term under former boss Neil Lennon as Hibs set a club record points total in their first campaign back in the top flight.

Ambrose made 254 appearances during his time in Scottish football after joining Celtic from Israeli side Ashdod in 2012.