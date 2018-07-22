Ex-Hibs boss Bobby Williamson reveals he’s cancer free

Have your say

Former Hibs and Kilmarnock manager Bobby Williamson has revealed he’s beaten cancer.

The 56-year-old said last year that he’d been diagnosed with cancerous cells in his nasal cavity.

Williamson, who lives in Kenya, travelled to India in order to undergo two months of intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

But he’s since been given the good news that his cancer has gone into remission.

He told the Mail on Sunday: “The cancer is gone, which is great.

“I will always go back every three months to make sure they keep on top of things.

“Or if anything does show up, they can catch it early enough to be able to deal with it. I hope not to go through it all again.

“That was hard work, to say the least, not only for me but for the people round about me.

“I wasn’t very patient as a patient. I hope that’s all behind me now.

“I can breathe through my nose now and I’m putting weight back on. I feel a lot better that my weight is climbing up again.”

