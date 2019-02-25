Ex-Hibs boss Neil Lennon linked with caretaker role at Leicester City

Have your say

Neil Lennon could be offered the chance to manage Leicester City until the end of the season, according to the Scottish Sun.

Former Hibs and Celtic boss Neil Lennon. Picture: PA

The former Hibs manager would be brought in on a temporary basis while the English Premier League side make their move to appoint Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers in the summer.

Leicester are looking for a new manager after Claude Puel was sacked on Sunday morning.

The Frenchman paid the price for a dreadful run of form, which culminated with a 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

They have reportedly made Rodgers their No.1 target and are set to stump up £6 million to secure his services from Celtic.