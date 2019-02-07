Ex-Hibs star Efe Ambrose to have trial with Championship side - reports

Have your say

Ex-Hibs ace Efe Ambrose is set to try and win a deal with Derby County, according to reports in England.

Efe Ambrose in action for Hibernian. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

The Nigerian is a free agent following his decision to invoke a clause in his contract with the Easter Road side to allow him to leave the club.

Since doing so at the start of January Ambrose has been linked with a number of clubs in England as well as a move to Turkey.

It is understood Hibs offered the 30-year-old a new deal towards the end of the transfer window.

However, Ambrose is set to spend the coming days training with Championship side Derby, report the Derby Telegraph.

Frank Lampard’s team are currently seventh in the table and have recently signed Ashley Cole. They count Scotland internationals Craig Bryson, Craig Forsyth and Ikechi Anya among their squad.

Ambrose played more than 80 times for Hibs.

