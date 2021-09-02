Ex-Hibs striker criticises club over handling of Jamie McGrath transfer bid

Scott Allan and Drey Wright were set to be used as makeweights in the deal to bring Jamie McGrath to Easter Road. Picture: SNS

The pair were set to be makeweights in a deal that would bring Paisley favourite Jamie McGrath to Easter Road.

However, the Easter Road side were unable to get the relevant paperwork to the Scottish FA in time and the deal collapsed, with all three players remaining at their current club’s until at least the January window.

McManus, who came through the youth ranks at Hibs, questions why the club couldn’t get the transfer done sooner.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wrote in the Daily Record: “Why does it always have to be the late, late show every summer when the transfer window closes at Hibs?

“If I was Scott Allan or Drey Wright walking into the training ground yesterday morning then my big nose would be way out of joint. I’d be fuming at the way the club have handled an 11th hour move to make them makeweights.

“For all intents and purposes they believed they were leaving the club only for the plug to be pulled. For them to arrive back at the training ground after it all fell through is far from ideal. Just what the whole debacle will do for their morale is anyone’s guess.

“Over the last few windows, it’s been down to the last day, the last hour and the last minute of the window and I don’t know why it has to be the case.

“It only serves to frustrate the Hibs fans.”

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.