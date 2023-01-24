The Easter Road club are actively looking to bolster their centre-back corps this month and have been linked with the Scottish international. However, it is believed the 27-year-old is not someone currently on their radar.

Findlay is currently at Oxford United in England’s League One after spending time in the MLS with Philadelphia Union following his exit from Rugby Park in February 2021.

The need for another central defender in Lee Johnson’s squad has been accelerated due to a potential season-ending injury to Rocky Bushiri. The Belgian was injured in the dying stages of the 3-0 Edinburgh derby defeat to Hearts on Sunday. He was stretchered from the field with manager Lee Johnson speculating the 23-year-old had suffered a broken leg.

After being sent for scans, Hibs were hoping to find out news of the diagnosis on Tuesday but are now expected to wait a further 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ryan Porteous could still be a Hibs player for this weekend’s match with Aberdeen at Easter Road. The club are in discussions behind the scenes over a move away for the centre-back, but if no deal is finalised then he will be available for selection when the Pittodrie side come to Leith.

Porteous is still fully expected to leave Hibs in the current window as the club look to strike the best deal possible for the 23-year-old, who will see his contract expire in the summer after 11 years with his boyhood heroes.

