Fans react to Hibs’ Betfred Cup defeat to Aberdeen on penalties

There was a feeling of frustration among the Hibs support after they lost to Aberdeen on penalties to exit the Betfred Cup. They were the better side for large parts of the game.

Alan Murray: “Not good enough, it’s that simple. Chance after chance.....”

Chris McConville replied: “Harsh. Hibs were excellent tonight. Bar the clinical part. Plenty of positives to be had imo.”

Ian Toghill: “We would have won that game on any other night. Need another striker? Sure! Even then I’m not sure we would have won, just one of those games I’m afraid.”

Stuart Mackenzie Decor: “Subs were very strange”

Robbie Gullan: “Really have to be better, but its the same old, cost us promotion once, cost us third last season, to date nothing looks to have changed, more damage done again at East Mains, makes you wonder what the players are being asked to do in training, cant all be unlucky circumstance, someone somewhere has to change something and good luck to them, as things stand top six will be a result, hope its top three but...”

Matthew Ross: “It was a Cup game, performances don’t matter. All that does is winning.”

@HibsNews1875: “#Hibs only got themselves to blame tonight... absolutely battered Aberdeen for the majority of the 120 minutes but the finishing was absolutely #BRUTAL!!! #GGTTH”

@ashbairdos: “Gutted to lose but what a pleasure it is to watch Hibs these days. Lennon has done wonders with the squad. #GGTTH”

@fatchef71: “Domination does not win games, trophy’s or leagues! Tactics do, team selection does and of course desire! Very poor in every area of that tonight!”

@innes_zenati: “Stats don’t lie, most one sided game I’ve seen. Don’t know how we have lost that game in normal time, never mind pens!!!”

Oli Shaw’s performance split opinion

Keith Leadbetter: “Shaw just isn’t good enough”

@TheSummerEnds: “Don’t rate Aberdeen at all but we only have ourselves to blame for not taking our chances, of which we had many. Oli Shaw, I keep waiting to see what he offers but it’s still absolutely zero. Result aside though I thought we played well.”

Gary Hamilton: “Don’t get all the negativity towards Shaw. He’s 19!! Has a very decent scoring record, his movement is great and his hold up play is improving. I thought he was very good tonight against a big unit in McKenna who’s meant to be the next big thing. Yes he missed chances, but who doesn’t? Shaw will score a barrowload or goals for Hibs in the years to come.”

Efe Ambrose came in for praise

Steven Duff: “Big Efe was outstanding tonight. The team played well. I think Boyle has forwarded his striking boots to Australia though.”

Mick Reid: “Efe shone in yet another big game.”

Megan Morris: “How Efe never got MOTM I will never know”

