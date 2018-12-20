Fans react to Hibs playing Hearts in Edinburgh derby without three key players

Hibs fans have had their say on the thought of Hibs taking on rivals Hearts without Martin Boyle, Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan...

Daniel Pugh pointed out: “I am sure we just turned Celtic over without these three players...”

Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan will be hoping for more Asia Cup glory with Australia. Picture: SNS Group

Allan Johnston added: “It’s a team game, just have to use the players we have.”

Ross Wilson wrote: “Sorry, Hibs should come first.”

Martin Edmunds said: “Milligan hasn’t exactly set the heather on fire after a decent start and Maclaren has barely featured. An on-form Martin Boyle is always worth having on the pitch, but even he hasn’t reached the level he was at last season. I think we can cope fine without them, though I would prefer it if Bartley and Agyepong were both fit to compensate for the loss of Milligan and Boyle.”

Steven Pow added: “Don’t think we will miss any of them to be fair.”

Martin Boyle has also been called up. Picture: SNS Group

Bob Stewart asked: “Do you think the Jambos would play without three international players?”

Mick Reid wrote: “The bench will look interesting... and let’s hope there aren’t any more injuries.”

Grahame Murphy gave his take: “I’d call it off - if we get injuries/suspensions in the games against Livingston and Rangers we could end up short of players. If Kamberi was to miss the game for any reason we only have Shaw, Gullan and Allan as strikers.”

Paul Clarkson said: “They haven’t really been performing since the [last] international games started, so no loss really.”

Kevin Ball mused: “It’s funny what a few weeks can do, I was worried about this happening when they were last away, but all three have been pretty underwhelming in recent weeks. I’d probably pick Vykintas Slivka, Marvin Bartley and Oli Shaw ahead of them regardless at the minute.”

Steven Duff wasn’t happy: “The downside of Hibs having internationalist players who play for teams on the other side of the world. These things should always be taken into consideration when signing them in the first place.”