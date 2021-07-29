LiveFC Santa Coloma v Hibs: Live updates from European Conference League 2QR second leg in Andorra
Hibs take on FC Santa Coloma in Andorra this afternoon hoping to complete their passage to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.
A Martin Boyle double and a late strike from Kevin Nisbet gave Hibs a 3-0 win in Edinburgh last week, with the visitors reduced to nine men and Joe Newell seeing red for the hosts.
The winners of the tie will go on to face HNK Rijeka or Gżira United, who are also in action this evening.
FC Santa Coloma (0) v (3) Hibs
Last updated: Thursday, 29 July, 2021, 16:40
- Hibs won first leg 3-0
- Suspensions mean hosts without Robert Ramos and Hamza Ryahi; Hibs without Joe Newell
- No away goals
- Winners play HNK Rijeka / Gzira United
Hibs team
Four changes for Hibs this evening as Josh Doig and Kyle Magennis come in for Lewis Stevenson and Scott Allan, with Jake Doyle-Hayes making his debut in place of the suspended Joe Newell and Josh Campbell in for Daniel Mackay.
Macey, McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon (c), Doig, Gogić, Magennis, Doyle-Hayes, Campbell, Boyle, Nisbet.
𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀: Dąbrowski, Samson, Stevenson, McGregor, Mackay, Wright, Murphy, Doidge, Gullan, Brydon.
Good afternoon!
Matchday once more and Hibs will be looking to advance to the next round of the Europa Conference League qualifying stages when they take on FC Santa Coloma in the second leg of their 2QR tie in Andorra tonight