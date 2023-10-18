Hibs first-team coach David Gray says they must go to Ibrox believing they can take all three points.

Philippe Clement takes charge of Rangers for the first time when Hibs visit on Saturday and the Belgian boss will be looking to get his reign off to a winning start, but the Easter Road side, buoyed by their Edinburgh derby comeback, are also targeting maximum points.

Hibs last won at Ibrox in a 2-1 victory in 2018, and Nick Montgomery’s side are desperate to end that five-year wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"[Winning] needs to be the mindset going into every game,” said Gray. “I think this league shows you that all the time. Regardless of the opponent, we know we need to be at 100 per cent to try to get the three points and we go into every single day trying to do that. We know it will be difficult at Ibrox but it's all about us going there with the mindset of trying to win the game.

"It's just about us. We'll be concentrating on exactly what we're trying to do and how to implement that and hopefully we can go there and play to the best of our ability with a gameplan and mindset to try to win three points.

"Rangers and Celtic have both dropped points this season so we know that in every game we have to be at our best and have a shape and a gameplan ready to make sure we can apply ourselves properly and that's what we'll do in the lead-up to Rangers."

Saturday’s match is Montgomery’s sixth in charge of the Easter Road club, and they have yet to taste defeat under his guidance. Gray, who marked his service with the Hibees in his testimonial match last Sunday, scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win for against a Manchester United select, says the new boss has brought a feelgood factor back to the club, with the players buying into his methods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray continued: "I'm really enjoying it and I think you can see that. He's been great with the players too; everyone's buying into what he wants to do and is working hard. Results have been good, but we'll always strive to be better and there's an opportunity to do that moving forward. But there's a real feel-good factor at the club at the moment, and I'm really enjoying it.

"Everyone knew the results weren't good enough, our domestic form wasn't good enough, and I think when you look at the response we've had, which happens naturally with a new manager, that bounce. It's up to us to work hard and keep pushing the standards every day to take the club forward. I firmly believe this squad is more than capable of competing at the top end of the league.