Feyenoord confirm signing of former Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano

Ofir Marciano was a popular player during his time at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

The Israel international left Easter Road upon the expiration of his contract after five years with the club, whom he joined permanently in 2017 after a successful loan spell from Ashdod the season prior.

In Rotterdam he’ll add some much-needed experience to the goalkeeping corps following the departure of Nick Marsman to Inter Miami this summer. Feyenoord’s other custodians, Ramon ten Hove and No.1 Justin Bijlow, are both just 23.

Technical director Frank Arnesen told the Feyenoord website of his delight at getting the deal over the line.

He said: "After the departure of, among others, Nick Marsman, we started looking for a goalkeeper who could immediately strengthen the goalkeeper team and therefore the selection.

"Ofir can not only step in immediately if necessary, but also brings the desired experience. He has proven his reliability and added value for years at his previous club. We are confident that he can also take on that role at Feyenoord.”

Marciano, who turned down the chance to remain at Easter Road beyond this summer, spoke of his delight at joining the 15-time league champions and former European Cup winners.

He said: "This is such a big club. I'm looking forward to showing myself here and I want to be important for Feyenoord. And I can't wait to greet the supporters in a packed stadium.”

Feyenoord have a new manager in place ahead of next season with Arne Slot taking over following last season’s disappointing fifth place finish under the guidance of ex-Rangers boss Dick Advocaat.

