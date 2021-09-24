Football fans rejoice - the yearly release of newest EA Sports’ FIFA game is just around the corner.
Far and away the most popular football franchise, the latest edition – FIFA 22 – has seen gamers pre-order the game in their droves and with over 17,000 players across more than 700 teams, 90 stadiums and 30+ leagues, supporters across the globe they’re eagerly awaiting how their club’s stars rate virtually on the football simulator.
And after a solid season under Jack Ross, Hibs fans are intrigued to know if their on pitch growth is reflected virtually.
Now, EA have revealed which Easter Road stars will feature on the game and how they rank.
