Football fans rejoice - the yearly release of newest EA Sports’ FIFA game is just around the corner.

Far and away the most popular football franchise, the latest edition – FIFA 22 – has seen gamers pre-order the game in their droves and with over 17,000 players across more than 700 teams, 90 stadiums and 30+ leagues, supporters across the globe they’re eagerly awaiting how their club’s stars rate virtually on the football simulator.

And after a solid season under Jack Ross, Hibs fans are intrigued to know if their on pitch growth is reflected virtually.

Now, EA have revealed which Easter Road stars will feature on the game and how they rank.

1. Kevin Nisbet - 71 Prolific last season, it's no shock to see the Scottish international top of the tree by EA Sports. They also offer a potential rating of 75, meaning he can grow with your Hibs team.

2. Martin Boyle - 71 Again, no surprise to see Martin Boyle near the top of this list. He's vital to Hibs virtually too.

3. Ryan Porteous - 69 Another with a great potential rating of 76, Ryan Porteous still starts as one of the best Hibees on the football simulator with a 69 rating.

4. Joe Newell - 69 Joe Newell has been growing in stature for some time and, with a rating of 69, he's seen as one of Hibs best players on the game.