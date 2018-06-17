Fiorentina bid £2m for Hibs Scottish Cup hero Liam Henderson

Former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson is set to become the first Scottish player to play in Serie A for 32 years after Fiorentina offered Bari £2 million for his services, according to reports.

The 22-year-old, a member of the Hibs team which won the Scottish Cup in 2016, joined Bari for £115,000 in the January transfer window and will be only the fourth Scottish player to play in Italy’s top flight after Denis Law, Joe Jordan and Graeme Souness, who played for Sampdoria between 1984 and 1986. English-born Hibs legend Joe Baker also played for Torino alongside Law.

Henderson has impressed during his time in Serie B and Bari sporting director Sean Sogliano was keen to sign the midfielder to a two-and-a-half year contract in January.

“Liam Henderson’s transfer was seven months in the making,” Sogliano said in quotes published by the Scotsman shortly after the signing.

“We ended up signing him for only £115,000. Last year we were told he would cost £1.75million. There were also a number of clubs who wanted to sign him, too, like Preston North End for example. The turning point for us was knowing his contract was going to expire at the end of the season and we knew his value would diminish. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal and we also have a renewal option. It’s a very good piece of business.”