Chris Cadden celebrates his goal with Lewis Stevenson

"It's been frustrating,” he said afterwards. “I had a couple of chances last year and I had a couple in the first half against United. It's good just to get the goal, but it's not about me – it's about helping the team and getting a win. To contribute to that is great for me.

"We were very good in the first half. They had a wee spell but then we went on and scored and we were pretty comfortable. I think we deserved the win.”

Cadden has benefited from new manager Shaun Maloney’s tactics, using his energy to cause mischief on the right flank, and finally got his reward 12 minutes before full time against the Terrors.

"It's been difficult because we've got so many games. The gaffer has been doing a lot of work in the analysts' room and showing us what he wants us to do, giving us little bits of pieces here and there.

"He’s been great ever since he came in. The style of football he wants to play suits our players and it's enjoyable to play in. The first two games have been great and I've really enjoyed it. You can tell it's going to be good, it's about getting possession of the ball.

"We'll get a wee break, come back in and have some good time on the training pitch. That will help us as well.

“The system suits me, up and down, using my legs and energy. That's what I pride myself on, being fit and getting up and down for 90 minutes, getting crosses into the box.”

Hibs and the rest of the Scottish Premiership now break for a spell, the winter shutdown having been brought forwards. While the games have been coming thick and fast, Cadden isn’t totally sure a rest is what the team needs.

"We want to play football and play as often as we can, but we are conscious that we have played a lot of games in a short space of time. A few of the boys will be thankful for the break, recharge the batteries, and then we can go again unto a big second half of the season."

After a frustrating spell with injuries in the latter part of last season and going into the start of the current campaign, the 25-year-old has enjoyed the past few months getting a run in the team.

"I've loved it. It's a massive club and I've settled in really well. I had my injury issues at the start and at the end of last season, and at the start of this one a little bit, but it's been good to get a run of games and play as much as possible.