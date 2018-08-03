Flo Kamberi’s agent drops hint at Jamie Maclaren’s Hibs return

Jamie Maclaren looks set on a return to Hibs after Flo Kamberi’s agent a revealing hint on social media.
As the Evening News revealed on Wednesday Hibs are one of a number of teams keen on the Australian striker and Hibs boss Neil Lennon confirmed a deal is “very close” in the aftermath of the team’s 1-1 draw against Asteras Tripolis in Greece which saw the side progress to the Europa League third qualifying round.
Deadline Day Football Consultants, who represent the Swiss striker, tweeted a clip from The Blues Brothers in which actor John Belushi says “we’re putting the band back together”.
The 25-year-old was signed on loan in January from German side Darmstadt and netted eight goals in 15 games, including a final day hat-trick against Rangers. Maclaren struck up a fine partnership with Kamberi as Hibs went on a fine run towards the end of the season losing only twice in 16 matches.
Maclaren still has two years left running on his contract with the 2.Bundesliga side.
