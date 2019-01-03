Florian Kamberi a target for Bristol City as Robins track Hibs striker - reports

Bristol City are keeping tabs on Hibs striker Florian Kamberi as Robins boss Lee Johnson looks to bolster his squad during the January transfer window, according to reports

The English Championship side, who currently lie 11th in the table with 38 points from 26 games, are also keen on signing Rangers defender Lee Wallace, and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Ryan Gauld, who is currently on loan at Portuguese second-tier side SC Farense, according to The Sun.

Florian Kamberi is a rumoured target for English Championship side Bristol City. Picture: SNS Group

Kamberi, who joined Hibs on a permanent deal in the summer, has hit nine goals and five assists in 24 appearances this campaign, including four goals in Hibs’ Europa League qualifying campaign.

The 23-year-old came in for some harsh criticism from manager Neil Lennon following the Easter Road side’s 1-1 draw with Livingston. The Swiss striker was dispossessed in the middle of the park in the lead-up to the West Lothian side’s goal and missed a second-half penalty.

Branding the loss of the goal “embarrassing”, Lennon singled out Kamberi for criticism, adding: “I’m not happy about the goal we conceded. It’s just a straight ball through the middle of our defence. It comes from Kamberi giving the ball away and falling on his backside. He did that a lot.

“He’s nowhere near as hungry as he was last season and he needs to find that hunger again because he’s an important player.”

And the Hibs boss warned his under-fire striker that he could aim for a repeat of last January’s transfer business which saw Simon Murray and Anthony Stokes leave the club, and Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren brought in to replace the duo.

The new strikeforce combined to hit 17 goals between them as Hibs finished fourth and qualified for Europe.

Lennon continued: “I can always change it the way I did last season when I got rid of Stokes and Murray and brought in other players. I can do that again.

“It’s up to [Flo], but we’ve been talking to him in private for a long time and it’s been more miss than hit.”