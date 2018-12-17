Florian Kamberi: Hibs coaches have right to say what they want – I knew my time would come again

Hibs striker Florian Kamberi has shrugged aside criticism from the Easter Road coaching team, insisting that he knew “his time would come again” after scoring in the 2-0 win over Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Kamberi belted home Hibs’ second goal of the match after Vykintas Slivka had put the Hibees ahead to help them record a vital win over the reigning champions,

It was the first time since he netted in the 4-2 defeat at Celtic Park in October that the Swiss had scored, the 23-year-old having found himself in the intervening period the subject of some harsh criticism from both head coach Neil Lennon and his assistant Garry Parker.

But, Kamberi admitted, there was no ill-feeling, saying: “They are the coaches so they can say what they want. But I never lose my focus and I knew my time would come again.

“It was a difficult time not just for me but for the whole team.

“I want to score in every game. But it’s a difficult job, scoring goals – especially against the big teams like Celtic, Rangers or Aberdeen.

“I just needed to be patient because it’s not easy. With patience, everything will come.

“I think I have to prove myself every game, what I can do. It didn’t really matter who scored the goals. What matters is we now have two wins in a row, because we were on a bad run. With two wins now, if we’re successful against Rangers on Wednesday, all of that will be forgotten. We have to look to the future, not the past.”