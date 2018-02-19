Florian Kamberi: Hibs should’ve beaten Aberdeen by more

Florian Kamberi has claimed Hibs could have scored “four or five” more goals as they defeated Aberdeen to close in on second place in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The Easter Road outfit had the Dons reeling with a stunning second-half performance, which left Derek McInnes admitting his high-flying side had been lucky to escape with a 2-0 defeat. Fourth-placed Hibs are now just five points behind Aberdeen and Rangers, who jointly occupy second spot. Martin Boyle nodded Hibs ahead only a minute after the interval as Aberdeen goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could only push Jamie Maclaren’s shot into his path, and Swiss striker Kamberi claimed his second goal in three games to clinch the win.

The on-loan Grasshoppers player insisted the margin of victory should have been more emphatic, saying: “We deserved the three points from a tough game. We could have scored four or five goals more but, of course, the win was the most important thing. I was delighted to score another goal but more delighted that we have won the three games I have started.”

Kamberi and Australian striker Maclaren, added to Neil Lennon’s squad in the January transfer window as leading scorers Simon Murray and Anthony Stokes left Hibs, appear to be forging a promising partnership.

Kamberi admitted that the duo are gelling well.

“I think we showed at Ibrox [where Hibs won 2-1 with Maclaren claiming the winner from the penalty spot] that we can play well together,” he said.

“We’re working together in training and we know each other, how our runs make space for each other.

“Jamie had a few chances in the game but we won, so everything is fine.”

Hibs had 17 shots in the encounter to only three from Aberdeen but, warned Kamberi, Lennon’s players have to learn to be even more clinical in front of goal.

“In the next game we might only have two or three, so we have to finish better,” he added.

A resurgent Kilmarnock on Rugby Park’s artificial surface will present a different test for Kamberi and his team-mates on Saturday but, insisted the 22-year-old, three straight wins means Hibs will travel full of confidence as the Swiss looks to build on his promising start he has made in Scottish football. He added: “I like the style of football here, that’s why I came. I like the tackles with defenders, I like to play football, not just the long ball.

“I’m happy with the way things have gone, but I don’t want to put pressure on myself. I’ll take it game by game, to score as many goals as I can and win as many games as possible.”