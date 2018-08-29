Florian Kamberi set to miss Hibs’ trip to Livingston

Florian Kamberi will remain on the sidelines for Hibs’ trip to Livingston this Saturday as he continues to be troubled by injury.

The Swiss striker has endured a disrupted start to the season since being afflicted by pain in his knee while scoring a hat-trick in the 6-1 win over NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands at Easter Road in the opening Europa League qualifier in early July.

Kamberi, who joined Hibs on a three-year contract two months ago after a fruitful spell on loan from Grasshopper Zurich, was able to start all six of his team’s Europa League matches but the ongoing issue with his knee has restricted him to one substitute appearance from four domestic matches.

Since starting in the 3-0 defeat away to Molde a fortnight ago, the 23-year-old has played no part in the Betfred Cup win over Ross County and the Premiership draw with Aberdeen. He will again miss out as Hibs travel to Livingston this weekend, with a view to returning for the home game against Kilmarnock on Saturday 15 September.

Marvin Bartley, Darren McGregor and goalkeeper Ofir Marciano will also remain on the sidelines for the trip to West Lothian as they recover from their respective injury problems.

Meanwhile Hibs midfielder Vykintas Slivka was yesterday included in the Lithuania squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Serbia and Montenegro.