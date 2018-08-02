Florian Kamberi starts for Hibs against Asteras Tripolis

Florian Kamberi will start for Hibs against Asteras Tripolis in Greece tonight despite missing training yesterday.

The Swiss striker scored a 93rd minute winner in last week’s first leg, but sat out yesterday’s session at the Theodoros Kolokotronis Stadium with a knee complaint.

However, the 22-year-old - who netted nine goals in 14 matches while on loan at Easter Road last season - has been deemed fit enough to lead the line against the Greeks.

Neil Lennon has made just one change to his starting line-up from the first leg, with club captain David Gray starting and skippering the team, with Steven Whittaker dropping to the bench.

Gray was a half time replacement for Whittaker, and scored Hibs’ second goal as the Capital club overturned a two-goal deficit to record a 3-2 win going into tonight’s second leg.

Hibs: Adam Bogdan; Efe Ambrose, Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon; David Gray (C), Vykintas Slivka, John McGinn, Stevie Mallan, Lewis Stevenson; Martin Boyle, Florian Kamberi.

Subs: Ross Laidlaw, Ryan Porteous, Steven Whittaker, Marvin Bartley, Scott Martin, Danny Swanson, Oli Shaw.