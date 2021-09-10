Former Hibs ace Efe Ambrose joins St Johnstone

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of former Hibs defender Efe Ambrose.

By Joel Sked
Friday, 10th September 2021, 7:59 pm
Efe Ambrose has signed for St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Nigerian joins on a free having been released from Livingston at the end of season following the expiry of his deal.

Callum Davidson has sought to strengthen his defence after losing Jason Kerr and Liam Gordon.

Kerr joined Wigan Athletic in a six-figure deal on deadline day, while Gordon has recently suffered an injury.

Ambrose, formerly of Celtic, is the third centre-back to be signed by Saints, alongside Lars Dendoncker and Hayden Muller.

