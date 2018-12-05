Former Hibs and Celtic star Anthony Stokes leaves Iranian club - reports

Anthony Stokes has left Iranian club Tractor Sazi, despite signing a new four-year contract in October.

Anthony Stokes left Hibs in January. Picture: SNS

Stokes started his career in the Persian Gulf Pro League on fire by netting eight goals in 11 games following his move in the summer.

However, it seems that he’s now on the look out for his latest destination after it was reported in Iran that the striker has now departed.

Tractor were Stokes’ third club this year after leaving Hibs in the January transfer window. He had a brief stint at Greek side Apollon Smyrnis but went AWOL before the end of the campaign.

He’s been joined in the Tractor exit door by former Kilmarnock attacker Lee Erwin who asked for his contract to be ripped up after suffering from homesickness.