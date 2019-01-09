Former Hibs midfielder signs for Jamie Maclaren’s parent club Darmstadt

Have your say

Former Hibs midfielder Victor Palsson has signed for Darmstadt 98 – the parent club of current Easter Road loanee Jamie Maclaren.

Former Liverpool youth player Palsson – signed by the Hibees on an 18-month contract by Colin Calderwood in 2011 – has joined the Bundesliga 2 side from Swiss outfit FC Zurich on a deal which runs until June 2022.

The Icelandic internationalist, 27, left Hibs in January 2012 after playing 35 games to join the New York Red Bulls before having spells at NEC Nijmegen, Helsingborgs and Esbjerg.

Australian striker Maclaren, currently on loan at Hibs for a second time, remains a Darmstadt player having signed a three-year deal in 2017.