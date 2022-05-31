Former Hibs star Kevin Thomson 'to step down' as Kelty Hearts manager

Former Hibs star Kevin Thomson is set to step down as manager of Kelty Hearts with immediate effect, according to reports.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 2:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 2:35 pm

The 37-year-old led the Fife club to the cinch League Two title in his maiden campaign in the dugout, but the Daily Record says he’s decided to leave New Central Park in search of work in full-time football management.

Thomson was offered the role as new manager of Raith Rovers earlier this month but couldn’t agree terms. He remains on the shortlist for the vacant position at Dundee.

Thomson had three separate spells at Easter Road after coming through the club’s youth academy. A boyhood supporter, he played from 2003 to 2007 in the first-team before leaving for Rangers in a £2 million deal. He would later return for the ill-fated 2013-14 campaign as Hibs were relegated from the top flight before coming back a third time in the 2016 January transfer window.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

Kevin Thomson is set to step down as manager of Kelty Hearts. Picture: SNS

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our sports coverage with a digital sports subscription.

Kelty HeartsFifeLeague TwoThomson