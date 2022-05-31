Former Hibs star Kevin Thomson 'to step down' as Kelty Hearts manager

The 37-year-old led the Fife club to the cinch League Two title in his maiden campaign in the dugout, but the Daily Record says he’s decided to leave New Central Park in search of work in full-time football management.

Thomson was offered the role as new manager of Raith Rovers earlier this month but couldn’t agree terms. He remains on the shortlist for the vacant position at Dundee.

Thomson had three separate spells at Easter Road after coming through the club’s youth academy. A boyhood supporter, he played from 2003 to 2007 in the first-team before leaving for Rangers in a £2 million deal. He would later return for the ill-fated 2013-14 campaign as Hibs were relegated from the top flight before coming back a third time in the 2016 January transfer window.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Thomson is set to step down as manager of Kelty Hearts. Picture: SNS

Message from the editor