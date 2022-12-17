Like many A-League matches this weekend, supporters of both Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory had vowed to stage a demonstration in the 20th minute of the game to show their opposition to the decision to award the next three Grand Finals to Sydney after New South Wales paid AUS$10 million for the privilege. Since the A-League was established in 2005, clubs need to earn the right to host the showpiece event based on their performance in the finals series. The decision to host the 2023, 2024, and 2025 editions in Sydney goes against tradition and has already been shouted down by supporters and players alike who have turned on the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) body.

Protests over the decision began at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday as Newcastle Jets fans staged a walkout 20 minutes into their 1-0 defeat by Brisbane Roar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of fans were due to stage a walkout at AAMI Park as part of the protest but things turned ugly when several spectators made their way onto the pitch, halting the game. Supporters behind City ‘keeper Tom Glover’s goal streamed onto the park with the 24-year-old suffering a suspected concussion when he was struck in the head by what appeared to be a metal bin.

Shocking scenes marred the derby between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory with fans invading the pitch and the match abandoned

Glover, who spent time on trial with Hibs in January 2019, was helped off the pitch by his team-mates with blood streaming from a cut on his face as referee Alex King suspended the game and ordered the players and coaching staff of both sides to return to the dressing rooms.

Former Easter Road striker Jamie Maclaren had started for City alongside fellow World Cup Socceroo returnees Mathew Leckie, who room with current Hibs winger Martin Boyle, and Marco Tilio who replaced Boyle in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aiden O’Neill had given City the lead in the match after 11 minutes but with 23 minutes gone the match was suspended before eventually being abandoned by the officials.