Former Hibs youngster overcomes leg break and Easter Road exit agony to win cinch League One award
Former Hibs kid Callum Wilson has gone from zero to hero in a few short months.
Out of the game for 15 months after being released by the Edinburgh club, the teenage midfielder signed for Dumbarton three months ago.He has now been named cinch League One Player of the Month for September after helping his team mount a serious challenge in the third tier.Wilson's story is the perfect example of never giving up on your dream when all seems lost."Obviously, it was difficult to leave Hibs as I'd been there for over ten years, since I was seven," he admitted. "I then broke my leg and I had to give that a chance to heal and it gave me a lot of time to think about my situation during lockdown."I had about 15 months without a team which was hard but I felt that if I kept working away I'd pick up a team somewhere."I was going down to the local pitch with my dad and my uncle and keeping fit in the gym but it's difficult to keep motivated when you don't have anything to work towards. I didn't have any trials with anyone and I was just training all the time."My agent phoned around a few clubs and Dumbarton gave me a trial. I don't think the manager was planning on signing me but I knew this was my chance and I gave it my all."It's a fine line whether it goes your way or not and it's a case of whether your face fits or not. That's been the story of my life so far but I'm happy where I am now."It's never nice when you're out of the game for so long but I've always had confidence in my own ability.
"To be named League One Player of the Month is the icing on the cake for me and just shows how quickly things can turn around."
Wilson hit the winner in the victory at Falkirk which lifted the Sons to joint-top of the table and though they were defeated by Peterhead at the weekend to move down the table, the East Mains trained youngster is continuing to impress his new fans with his commitment to the cause."I'm buzzing to win this award," he stated, "I'm delighted with the way things have gone so far with Dumbarton and I know I can still improve and do better than I'm doing just now."The winner at Falkirk has been the highlight. It's one of the most difficult places to go in the league so to come away with a win was something."Anyone can beat anyone in this league as has been shown with our results. Our loss to Peterhead at the weekend was just one of those games and we're not reading too much into it."We face a big test in our next game against Queen's Park who have been going really well and have a lot of experienced players."