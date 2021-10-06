Former Hibs youngster overcomes leg break and Easter Road exit agony to win cinch League One award

Out of the game for 15 months after being released by the Edinburgh club, the teenage midfielder signed for Dumbarton three months ago.He has now been named cinch League One Player of the Month for September after helping his team mount a serious challenge in the third tier.Wilson's story is the perfect example of never giving up on your dream when all seems lost."Obviously, it was difficult to leave Hibs as I'd been there for over ten years, since I was seven," he admitted. "I then broke my leg and I had to give that a chance to heal and it gave me a lot of time to think about my situation during lockdown."I had about 15 months without a team which was hard but I felt that if I kept working away I'd pick up a team somewhere."I was going down to the local pitch with my dad and my uncle and keeping fit in the gym but it's difficult to keep motivated when you don't have anything to work towards. I didn't have any trials with anyone and I was just training all the time."My agent phoned around a few clubs and Dumbarton gave me a trial. I don't think the manager was planning on signing me but I knew this was my chance and I gave it my all."It's a fine line whether it goes your way or not and it's a case of whether your face fits or not. That's been the story of my life so far but I'm happy where I am now."It's never nice when you're out of the game for so long but I've always had confidence in my own ability.