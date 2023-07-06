New Hibs signing Dylan Levitt has explained to Hibs fans what they can expect from him after completing a £300,000 move from Dundee United.

The 22-year-old Wales international midfielder has been recruited for his creativity and attacking qualities from the middle of the park. He scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 62 appearances for United over the past two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to get on the ball,” Levitt told Hibs TV. “I’m confident playing forward passes. I’ll try and dictate play, get on the ball as much as possible and help the team get up the field. Obviously, goals and assists, however they come.”

The former Manchester United youngster was never likely to stay at Dundee United after they were relegated at the end of last season. Hearts, Cardiff, Wigan and an unnamed team from Portugal were interested, but Hibs won the race to sign him on a three-year deal.

Explaining why he has chosen Hibs, Levitt added: “Talks started about a week ago, maybe. [How manager Lee Johnson wants to] implement his style of play is very clear. He wants to have a lot of the ball and that suits me down to a tee.”

The opportunity to play European football is also part of the attraction for Levitt, who is also keen to force his way back into the Wales squad and add to his tally of 13 caps. He was an unused substitute for all three of Wales’ group games at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but wasn’t called up for his country’s two most recent internationals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a massive club with a massive fanbase, so I’m delighted to get the deal over the line and kick on for the season,” he said. “The stadium is outstanding, the facilities are outstanding. I want to get back in the Wales squad as well.”

He joined Manchester United at the age of eight and made one first-team appearance in a UEFA Europa League match against Astana in November 2019. He has spent the last two seasons in the Scottish Premiership at Dundee United, initially on loan and then on a permanent deal, and knows what the top-flight is all about north of the border.

“Scottish football can be different at times,” he added. “Some games you have a lot of the ball. Some games you don’t have a lot of the ball and there are a lot of second balls and counter-attacks. But being here two years you adapt very quickly. Every team is competitive in this league. Everyone wants to push each other. That’s why I am staying.”

Levitt will meet and join up with his new teammates today as Hibs jet out to Marbella in southern Spain for a week-long training camp that will include two friendly matches. “I can’t wait to get over there,” he added. It’s good get get a trip before the season starts and get to know everyone out there.”