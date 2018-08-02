Four things we learned from Asteras Tripolis v Hibs

Hibs put in a sensational display in Tripoli to progress in the Europa League. Here’s our takeaways from a great night in Greece ...

• Adam Bogdan proved his credentials: There have been some murmurings about Bogdan since his arrival on loan from Liverpool, but he showed his quality in Greece. Three big second-half saves – one of which was reminiscent of Gordon Banks against Brazil in 1970 – kept Hibs ahead in the tie. His confidence will have been lifted by such an impressive display

• Captain fantastic: Neil Lennon’s decision to restore David Gray to the starting line-up was vindicated by a blood and thunder showing from the captain. Tasked with patrolling the right flank as Martin Boyle partnered Florian Kamberi up front, Gray left everything on the field as he pushed forward to support the attackers as well as helping out in defence with vital tackles.

• Mallan key: The exit of Dylan McGeouch left a rather sizeable gap in the Hibs midfield, particularly the deeper role. Few would have seen Stevie Mallan as a like-for-like replacement but in both legs the former St Mirren man has played there, allowing John McGinn to play a more advanced role. It’s still early days in Mallan’s Easter Road career but so far he looks like a shrewd capture by Lennon.

• This Hibs team can fight: Previous Easter Road outfits have been labelled soft. Under Lennon, it’s the complete opposite. This team have guts. Loads of guts. They don’t let their heads down, refuse to be bullied and play with pride and passion. Further proof: they are now unbeaten in three away European ties under Lennon.