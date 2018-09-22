Four things we learned from Dundee 0-3 Hibs

Mark Atkinson looks at four talking points from Hibs’ win over Dundee at Dens Park as Neil Lennon’s side inflicted more misery on the Dark Blues

Martin Boyle is on fire

Martin Boyle is wanted by both Scotland and Australia and it is easy to see why on this display. Hibs were always looking for him as the out-ball and his searing pace caused all manner of problems for the Dundee back-line.

He took his goal very well in the second half and is brimming with confidence. A major threat for Hibs these days – and an international player in the making.

Mark Milligan is a veritable defensive midfielder

There’s something very satisfying in watching a true defensive midfielder doing his job impeccably.

Experienced Aussie Mark Milligan, in his first start for Hibs, did just that. Rarely flustered in possession and steely in the tackle, he protected his defence magnificently and thwarted many Dundee attacks.

Will turn into a big player for Hibs on this showing.

Steven Whittaker is more comfortable at right-back

He’s suffered some flak from Hibs fans for his performances in midfield, but Steven Whittaker came on for the injured David Gray at half-time and looked much more comfortable at full-back, defending well and contributing in attack.

With Milligan playing so well at CDM, Whittaker’s best chance of a starting slot now looks in defence – and on his second-half showing, the 34-year-old still has plenty to offer there.

Neil McCann is on borrowed time

Dundee boss Neil McCann has now presided over six straight losses in the league this season.

The Dees are pointless and the natives at Dens Park were very restless come full-time. Even Hibs fans were chanting “you’re getting sacked in the morning”.

McCann is under severe pressure, make no bones about it.