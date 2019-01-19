Garry Parker hails impact of Ryan Gauld and Daryl Horgan as Hibs see off Elgin

Hibs assistant boss Garry Parker hailed the performances of Ryan Gauld and Daryl Horgan as the Capital club advanced to the fifth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

On-loan Sporting CP midfielder Gauld set up the opener for Florian Kamberi, and showed exactly why the Easter Road side were so keen to secure his services.

Speaking after the 4-0 win over the Ladbrokes League Two side, Parker said: “Ryan’s a clever player, he can see a pass and that’s what’s we’ve been missing.

”He makes a difference for us.”

Asked about the performance of Republic of Ireland international Horgan, who scored twice, the Hibs No.2 added: “He’s scored two goals, even a header - he outjumped the goalie. He’s done well. It was a nice game to come in to after the break, and we’re just pleased to be in the next round.

”We need a big second half of the season from everybody, not just Daryl. We need a push now because we need to finish in the top six. That’s the target, that’s what we’ve told [the players].”