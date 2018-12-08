Garry Parker warns Hibs stars that all their futures are at stake

Garry Parker has warned Hibs’ under-performing players that their places in the team are at stake as management prepare to bolster the squad in January.

The Easter Road side are eighth in the Premiership after failing to win any of their past seven games and the assistant manager admits he and manager Neil Lennon are growing increasingly exasperated with players they know are capable of performing better.

With the opportunity to bring in new faces now just a matter of weeks away, Parker has called for a swift improvement from those in possession of the jerseys if they want to remain prominent in the team beyond next month’s transfer window.

“Of course they’re playing for their futures,” said the assistant. “If you’re not performing, you don’t play. And, if we have to bring players in, they’ll be under pressure. Like we are. So we need to do something about it.

“We know what sort of players that we need to bring to play the type of football that we want to play. At the moment we don’t have the players to play the pressing game like we have been last year and we need to get back to that.

“We may be talking about a few new players, we’ll need to speak to the board and hopefully get backed because we do need to improve and we do need a better squad. In the meantime, the guys here need to respond because we’re not winning games. They’ve got to do it.”

Florian’s Kamberi was criticised by Parker after being substituted in the 53rd minute of Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with St Mirren at Easter Road. The Englishman stood by his post-match assertion that the Swiss striker must do much better, but he feels there are several players at the club currently not playing anywhere near their best.

“You could say the same about both Flo and Jamie Maclaren,” he said. “Last year they did brilliant for us, we brought them back so everybody was happy and buzzing and we started off alright. But at the moment they are going through a bad patch so we need to turn that round.

“It’s not just about them though, there’s a few of them who are not doing it so we need to turn it round quickly. Everybody has to put in 100 percent. We’ve spoken to Flo and some of the players have spoken to him but it’s not just him, it’s everybody, from defence all the way through. We’re a team and we just need to turn it around.

“Flo’s an important player to us. When he’s up front and he’s on it, putting himself about, he’s a threat and he needs to get back to doing that.”

The regression of the team is eating away at Parker, pictured. He is desperate to see a positive response when they travel to the Hope CBD Stadium to face Hamilton Accies, the last side they defeated.

“I’ve not slept for a couple of weeks now, because these results are doing my head in,” he said. “We came in here, got us out of the Championship and finished fourth last year – but we’ve gone backwards. We’re just not performing We’re not doing it. We did at the start of the season, now we’ve gone off the boil. We’ve not got the results, we’re not playing well. At Kilmarnock last weekend we were terrible.

“They played so well at the start of the season, they don’t become bad players overnight. It is in there. They just need to start showing it. And start now.”