'Gauld was a joy to watch' - Fans react to Hibs 4 Elgin 0

A few comments from the Hibs fans after the Easter Road side's 4-0 win over Elgin City in the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup

Duncan McKay wrote: “I know you shouldn't be hyperbolic after 68 minutes but... Ryan Gauld, Ballon D'or winner 2019.

Paul Moncur added: “Don’t want to get carried away because it’s only Elgin but Ryan Gauld is the second coming of Messi.”

Graham on Twitter said: “All played well and gives us a bit of confidence into next few weeks hopefully. Just need an extra option in defence and maybe even up top then should be sorted for rest of the season with depth and enough talent hopefully.”

Carheenlea on Hibs.net added: “Professional performance - gave Elgin the respect they deserved and progressed comfortably with a bright performance. Gauld was a joy to watch and the pass for opener exactly the attribute that’s been missing from our play this season. Kamberi will relish more of that and I’m really excited looking ahead to what Gauld, and hopefully Allan will bring to the team for remainder of season.”

DaveF wrote: “Second half was a bit of a slog but the game was done so difficult to be critical. [Elgin] were, as expected, garbage.”

Lewis Hazlett opined: “Everyone in midfield played very well today. Slivka has been fantastic recently, Gauld looks better than when he left United, Mallan back scoring and Bartley solid again. More of the same in the league please.”

The Spaceman predicted: “Mallan will be a very big player for us next couple of years. We won’t drop him. He’s too good and I’m looking forward to that penny finally dropping for many of our support.”

Hibeesmad picked out Vykintas Slivka for praise: “Said it many of times that Mallan will be a success at Hibs, great player. Was only Elgin but I thought Slivka was best player on the park today. Signs of a player who has been on the books of Juventus.”