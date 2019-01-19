Genoa’s Stephane Omeonga jetting into Edinburgh to complete Hibs loan switch

Hibs hope to complete the signing of Belgium Under-21 internationalist Stephane Omeonga on loan from Genoa within the next 24 hours.

The 22-year-old midfielder is expected to arrive in Edinburgh on today to finalise a six-month contract.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon said: “We like the look of him, he has good energy, good pace, he’s dynamic, young. He’s played at a really good level, Serie A this season and last, not all the games, but he has played a few over a year-and-a-half. He’s another who has good stamina and enthusiasm for the game.

“Tactically he is decent. The thing he doesn’t have at the moments is goals, so maybe that’s an aspect we can add, but we like his all-round game.”

Omeonga, who started his career at Anderlecht, has been capped five times by Belgium Under-21s. He moved from Belgium to Avellino before joining Genoa in 2017. He has made 17 appearances for the northern Italian club, his last of which was on December 6 against Virtus Entella.