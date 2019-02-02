'Get a manager in!' Hibs fans react to 2-1 Aberdeen loss

Have your say

Hibs fans had their say on social media after their side lost 2-1 at Easter Road to Aberdeen despite taking an early lead.

@BigMcStu: "Imaginary son is crying imaginary tears. Thanks a lot."

@sgrummett95: "This has gone on too long. Lennon out."

@dpmcfc03: "One day we will actually maintain a lead and not “hibs it”."

@mattreid10_: "Tell Kamberi to never return to Easter road and I'll play for his flight to Switzerland."

@StewartDevine: "Time to get the finger out and get a manager in!"

@Libertine_45: "Why get Ryan Gauld and put him on the bench?"

@Jc199Jazzy: "Again p*** poor ref stopping any consistency within the game. Touch they clowns and the donkey ref blow and gave it. To the point there bench clapped. Absolutely shocking ref im surprised refs are not attacked by angry fans there a joke! Clearly had his Aberdeen strip on today."

@Andyhams75: "Can you phone Stubbs now please? Cheers."

@GaryKeddie22: "F****** joke certainly won’t be renewing my season ticket next year to watch that s****!"

@fitking1985: "Mistake after mistake after mistake!!! Aberdeen aren't a good side either. Shouldn't be losing to them. P*** poor team selection again! Get a f****** manager in."

@RobbieSincIair: "Welcome to McInnesball, Aberdeen win the ball, Shinnie falls over while facing his own goal, ref blows for foul, repeat."

@callum_kane: "Oh well at least nae one was shouting or got angry at the players for getting bullied rotten off a team of perennial losers."