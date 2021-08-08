'Get Doidge on a four-year deal', 'stroll in the park' - Hibs fans react to Ross County win

Martin Boyle takes the plaudits from the Hibs fans after scoring the opener

Marco Galeotti wrote: “I love Nisbet but Doidge is different gravy.”

Kyle McLennan added: “Sign Doidge up on a four-year deal.”

John Sutherland was satisfied: “A good result which puts us at the top of the league as well. You certainly can't ask for better than that.”

A chuffed Laura Haldane tweeted: “What a beautiful first half that was. Second half, managed the game very well and unfortunate not to score more. Early doors to get excited but playing some great football just now.”

Gary Sutherland kept it brief: “Stroll in the park!”

Scott MacKenzie said: “That, ladies and gentlemen, was your champions elect."

Toby Allan reckoned: “Hibs looking really good, very impressed with them so far, best football I’ve seen them play in 15 years.”

Chantelle Cramb wrote: “Hibs playing like that though… what a game.”

Cammy Dougall added: “Hibs top of the league, absolutely love to see it baby.”

Praise for the engine room from Cameron Wilson: “Brilliant from Hibs. Jake Doyle-Hayes looks top class. Midfield three as a whole work very well.”

Bruce Gorrie tweeted: “Excellent Hibs, game wrapped up in the first 30 minutes.”

Craig Pryde-Ritchie said: “Superb performance and result from Hibs today.”

Freddie White summarised: “Well done Hibs, clean sheet and dominated from start to finish. Managed the game very well, and again I think we are building something special at Easter Road. Well done boys, and well done Jack Ross.”

