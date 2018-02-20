Goal blitz takes Hibs Under-20s five points clear at top

Hibs moved five points clear at the top of the SPFL Development League as they came from behind to beat St Johnstone 4-1 thanks to a three-goal blitz in five second-half minutes.

The Easter Road youngsters had found themselves a goal down at Kelty Hearts’ New Central Park only for Oli Shaw, who’d scored a hat-trick in last week’s win over Partick Thistle, to haul them level before the interval, firing home Fraser Murray’s cutback.

However, they needed goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski to pull off two tremendous saves at the start of the second half to keep them on level terms before they left Saints reeling.

Lewis Allan fired them into the lead before a quick-fire double from midfielder Innes Murray put the game beyond the Perth outfit.

Hibs had gone into the game having had their advantage at the top of the table trimmed to just two points after Aberdeen had beaten Celtic 4-1 on Monday but they now sit on 40 points after 18 games.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Rherras, Porteous, Waugh, Mackie, Stirling, F Murray, I Murray, Campbell, Shaw, Allan.