‘Goals will not come so easily’: Journalists’ predictions for St Johnstone v Hibs

Our online team give their verdict on Wednesday night’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash between St Johnstone and Hibs at McDiarmid Park

Mark Atkinson

I don’t think St Johnstone are as bad as their seven-game winless run suggests and they are always awkward opponents for Hibs, especially in Perth. Paul Heckingbottom has got Hibs’ forward line firing again, but they come up against a much stronger defensive unit in Joe Shaughnessy and Jason Kerr than they’ve faced in recent weeks. Goals will not come as easily as they did against Accies and Dundee. I think this will end up being a draw, with the famous McDiarmid Park steak and chorizo pie being the real winner. Prediction: Draw

Craig Fowler

St Johnstone are in dreadful form at the moment. Despite earning a point from their last away trip at Ibrox, they’ve also not won in seven games and have netted only once during that stretch. Hibs, meanwhile, have discovered a real momentum since the arrival of Paul Heckingbottom. There were still some causes for concern in Friday’s win over Dundee - mainly how porous Hibs looked at the back - but there was a verve and confidence to their attacking play that’s been missing for many months. Prediction: Hibs win.

Neil McGlade

Saints’ demise has been well-documented of late but I don’t believe they are as poor as results suggest. They are a formidable force at McDiarmid Park, a venue Hibs have struggled at in recent years. The Easter Road men will be keen to extend their winning run to four games, three under new boss Paul Heckingbottom. Victories breed confidence but I can’t see them returning to the Capital with maximum points. Jason Kerr and Joe Shaughnessy will have strike duo Florian Kamberi and Marc McNulty well-marshalled. Prediction: Draw

Patrick McPartlin

A huge game for Hibs in their pursuit of a top-six spot, but not the easiest venue. With just one goal scored during a winless streak stretching back seven games, it would seem to be a good time to play St Johnstone - but Hibs haven’t won in Perth since September 2013; recording three draws and one loss. The Easter Road side look to have something more about them following Paul Heckingbottom’s arrival and the attacking partnership of Florian Kamberi and Marc McNulty is improving with each game. I reckon Hibs will grind out a result on Wednesday to end their McDiarmid Park hoodoo. Prediction: Narrow Hibs win

Joel Sked

This is a crucial encounter in the battle for the top six. The Saints have come through a tough run of fixtures with only one points from a possible 15. It has allowed Hibs and Motherwell to not only close the gap but also leapfrog the Perth side. After this game St Johnstone have a favourable run of matches. A win for Hibs would be a huge boost for their top-six aspirations. The team have rediscovered their attacking threat but against Dundee there was a defensive weakness and Saints won’t provide as many gifts as the Dens Park side did. Prediction: Draw