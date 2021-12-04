Graham Alexander laments 'sucker punch' Hibs first-half goal as Motherwell boss reflects on draw
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander reckons a point is the least his side deserved after leaving Easter Road with a 1-1 draw.
The visitors fell behind in the first half to an excellent goal from Kevin Nisbet but fought back in the second period with ex-Hearts striker Tony Watt equalising through another impressive effort.
Motherwell had several chances to take the lead prior to the opener and, even though Hibs passed up a couple of excellent opportunities near the end, Alexander thought his side were well worth a share of the spoils.
"I would have felt aggrieved if we had gone away with nothing, I think in the first half we had some brilliant chances and we should have been in the lead at half-time instead of a goal down. But we didn't want to feel sorry for ourselves and make it a bad luck story today, we had to go and make it happen in the second half.
"It was a deserved equaliser, it was the least we deserved today, but we know we were up against a good team, with a lot of support, and I felt the players handled that really well.
"You've got to put the ball in the back of the net. Unfortunately we got done by a sucker-punch for their goal. It gave them extra confidence. I thought it helped them grow into the game.
"Half-time came, they started the second half quite well, but we got that goal that we needed, wanted and deserved, and I thought it was a bit end to end after that.”